Search warrant documents reveal new details in Meagan Martin homicide investigation

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday, the body of 40-year-old Meagan Martin, was found outside a home on Downing Street, according to the Roanoke City Police Department (RPD).

By Wednesday, officers arrested 45-year-old Joshua Presley and charged him with second-degree murder in connection to Martin’s death.

Police say Martin and Presley were romantically involved and at one point lived together at the Downing Street residence.

Court documents obtained by 10 News show Martin’s mother and friends grew concerned after seeing what appeared to be blood inside the home. They reported her missing on Monday. According to court documents, officers first visited the home that same day but received no response at the door.

Documents note, friends and relatives found additional suspicious items outside the home on Tuesday and notified police. On the same day, police obtained a search warrant for the Downing Street home, and that’s when Martin’s body was discovered outside the property.

According to court documents, detectives found significant traces of blood on beddings and a mattress behind the house, evidence they say pointed to possible foul play.

Court documents reveal investigators seized multiple items from the home, including bedding, phones, cleaning supplies, trash and a computer.

RPD say the investigation is ongoing.