Danville Police Department seeking public’s assistance in locating escapee

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department announced Tuesday that they were seeking the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old James Pugh II, who escaped from Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute at 5:30 p.m. for an escapee and learned Pugh jumped a fence and ran into the woods around 5 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Officials say Pugh was last seen wearing a blue shirt with gray sweatpants. Officers are on scene securing clothing belonging to Pugh and a Pittsylvania County K-9 has been requested to help with tracking.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.