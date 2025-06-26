New Sheetz set to open in Troutville Thursday morning

TROUTVILLE, Va. – A new Sheetz is set to open in Troutville on Thursday, with hundreds expected to attend the grand opening ceremony.

The grand opening festivities will kick off outside the store at 9 a.m., and multiple prizes will be awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free ‘Sheetz for a Year.’

Recommended Videos

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m., and the new location will open to the public at 9 a.m.

To celebrate, the store will be offering customers free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.