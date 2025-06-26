Solar Farm approved for Franklin County

Rows of floating solar panels work on May 3, 2023, in Selangor, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 109-acre solar farm is one step closer to becoming a reality in the Union Hall area of Franklin County. The proposal was passed with a 5-2 vote, greenlighting the project.

The site is projected to power over 500 homes. Officials with the county say the project will be paid for entirely by the company installing the panels, CEP Solar.

The Virginia-based company said once construction begins, it can take 9-12 months to install.

