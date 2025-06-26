Skip to main content
Local News

Solar Farm approved for Franklin County

Ethan Ellis, Multimedia Journalist

Rows of floating solar panels work on May 3, 2023, in Selangor, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (Vincent Thian, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A 109-acre solar farm is one step closer to becoming a reality in the Union Hall area of Franklin County. The proposal was passed with a 5-2 vote, greenlighting the project.

The site is projected to power over 500 homes. Officials with the county say the project will be paid for entirely by the company installing the panels, CEP Solar.

The Virginia-based company said once construction begins, it can take 9-12 months to install.

10 News Reporter Ethan Ellis will have more on this on 10 News at 6.

