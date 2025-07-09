Townside Gardens celebrates grand opening with community event, giveaways

ROANOKE, Va. – Townside Gardens is marking a new chapter with a grand opening event on July 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., inviting the community to join in a day of celebration and gratitude.

The local garden center, which has been a staple in the area since 1987, is hosting the event to thank customers and neighbors for their ongoing support. Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including surprise spin wheel discounts throughout the day, raffle entries and giveaways.

Guests will also enjoy complimentary refreshments featuring Deb’s Lemonade and Dunkin’ coffee and donuts. The event promises a welcoming atmosphere for longtime friends and first-time visitors alike.

“No RSVP required — just come ready to enjoy the fun,” the organizers said.

Townside Gardens has been growing steadily, expanding its offerings and services to better serve the community. The celebration highlights what the organizers call “The Townside Difference,” emphasizing community connection and appreciation.

For more on the garden center’s recent growth, see previous coverage: Townside Gardens grows, local garden center expands ahead of spring season.

Residents are encouraged to stop by, say hello, and share in the festivities at the garden center’s location.