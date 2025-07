It’s National French Fry Day, and Sheetz is coming in hot with a yummy deal.

On Friday, July 11, through Sunday, July 13, you can get one free bag of fries by using the Sheetz app. Just be sure to add it under the ‘OFFERZ’ tab!

The deal is good at all 780+ locations, but it’s one per customer, so choose your dipping sauce wisely.