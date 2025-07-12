Governor Youngkin issues executive order launching agentic artificial intelligence empowered statewide regulatory review

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that he had issued an executive order launching a first of its kind agentic artificial intelligence (AI) regulatory reduction pilot to ensure that the Commonwealth captures the benefits of the latest AI technology in reducing regulatory burdens and keeping regulation and guidance documents streamlined and up to date.

“We have made tremendous strides towards streamlining regulations and the regulatory process in the Commonwealth. Using emergent artificial intelligence tools, we will push this effort further in order to continue our mission of unleashing Virginia’s economy in a way that benefits all of its citizens,” said Governor Youngkin.

“The ‘Virginia model’ for regulatory modernization has become the gold standard across the U.S., with other states and federal agencies looking to replicate our reforms. With this newest initiative, Virginia will continue to lead the nation, becoming the first state to launch an agentic AI tool to power the regulatory reduction process,” said Office of Regulatory Management Director Reeve Bull.

According to the Governor’s Office, the new initiative will represent the first time that a government at the state level has used agentic, generative AI to streamline the regulatory process. It will use an AI tool to scan all of the regulations and guidance documents on the books and identify ways they can be streamlined. The tool will also flag any areas in which the regulation contradicts the statute, identify redundancies and highlight areas in which the regulatory language can be streamlined.

“The Office of Transformation continues to look for ways to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our state government. We look forward to working with our Office of Regulatory Management to apply the power of AI to our regulatory environment,”said Chief Transformation Officer Rob Ward.