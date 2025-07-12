WATCH: Virginia Lawmakers speak out on holds for federal schools funding

VINTON, Va. – More than $6 billion in federal education funding remains on hold by the Trump administration and could impact programs in Southwest Virginia.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine met with community members, educators and officials with the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia in Vinton on Friday to discuss the issue.

Part of the held funding helps with summer and after-school programs run by the Boys & Girls Club, which is still assessing the potential impact.

“You can’t take 60% of the funding away without just dramatically shrinking the program. And we don’t know why the funding was paused. It was part of the budget. It was appropriated. A deal is a deal. It should come to Virginia, and it should come [to] these programs,” Kaine said.

Kaine said he has reached out to the Department of Education and will work with colleagues to find a solution.

The department said it is reviewing the programs to ensure they align with the administration’s priorities.