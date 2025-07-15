32-year-old man arrested after traffic stop leads to narcotics seizure in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – The Pulaski Police Department announced that they had arrested a 32-year-old man on multiple charges after a traffic stop Monday.

According to Pulaski PD, the traffic stop occurred in the 600 block of South Washington Avenue, a K9 Deputy was contacted and alerted on the vehicle.

The driver, who has been identified as 32-year-old Damonte Marquice Forbes, fled when officers attempted to search him during the traffic stop. Forbes was immediately apprehended and placed under arrest.

A loaded handgun with a 30-round magazine and narcotics were located on Forbes during his arrest. During the search of the vehicle, officers located an AR-15, loaded with a 30-round magazine and a suppressor. Officers recovered numerous narcotics including, cocaine, MDMA and oxycodone.

Forbes has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction. Additional narcotics charges are pending. He is currently in the New River Valley Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.