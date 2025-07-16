Danville Police Department to put on kids’ fashion show to collect supplies for local schools

The Danville Police Department is ready to roll out the red carpet for kids in the area with a back-to-school fashion show.

The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, at the Danville Police Department, giving kids a chance to shine as they gear up for the new school year.

Those attending are asked to bring a school supply item, which will be donated to local schools.

To sign up or learn more, contact Cpl. Sylvia Brooks at 434-797-8898 ext. 2. If your child is interested, please provide their first and last name, grade level, school, and if they will be modeling with a parent or officer.