“My Heart Sank” — LGBTQ+ Individuals React to End of 988’s Specialized Crisis Line

ROANOKE, Va. – A key support line for LGBTQ+ individuals in crisis is shutting down, and local mental health advocates say it could lead to serious consequences.

“LGBTQ+ individuals are 40% more likely to contemplate suicide, as opposed to about 13% of the cisgender and heterosexual peers, and about 20% actually do attempt suicide,” said Geralyn Fortney, a licensed professional counselor at Thriveworks. Roanoke, VA Therapy, Psychiatry & Counseling: Find a Therapist

For the past couple of years, anyone calling the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline could be redirected to speak to an LGBTQ-trained counselor.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The option, known as “Press 3,” served more than 1.5 million people during the three-year pilot. Some of those individuals now say they feel stranded without that support.

“My heart sunk personally,” said Rae Hancock, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community. “It just felt really hard not to feel alone and isolated.”

Federal health officials say the government spent more than $33 million on the Press 3 initiative. A spokesperson for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said they “made a critical decision that sustained the entire 9-8-8 suicide and crisis hotline.”

LGBTQ+ individuals can still call 988, but they may not receive the specialized support they’re looking for.

“We are certainly glad that it still exists, 9-8-8 is amazing, and it has been such a great resource in our community so that’s definitely a win in this regard,” Fortney said. “However, the ‘Press-3’ option has individuals who are a lot of times certified, specialized in working with LGBTQ youth so those individuals get very specific treatment.”

Counselors are encouraging LGBTQ+ members who are seeking support to contact the Trevor Project. The local non-profit specialized in suicide prevention, is a vital resource for the LGBTQ+ youth.

For more information on LGBTQ+ resources in our area, visit here.

Resources for LGBTQ+ in Southwest Virginia