Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest in Henry County Thursday

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it had arrested and charged three men with narcotics offenses after a traffic stop Thursday.

HCSO said that the unit conducted a traffic stop after observing Billy Joe Plaster as a passenger in a vehicle being operated by Kevin DeVaugh Smith, deputies were aware Plaster had an outstanding capias for his arrest.

During the stop, a K9 was deployed and gave a positive alert on the vehicle, indicating the presence of illegal narcotics. A subsequent search led to the seizure of multiple illegal substances and drug-related items.

Also, another passenger, Prince Hanson, was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected fentanyl during the encounter. All the evidence will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

As a result of this investigation, a 2010 Mercedes was seized. The following individuals have been taken into custody and charged with the following:

Billy Joe Plaster

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession of Fentanyl with intent to Distribute

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation

Kevin Devaughn Smith

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-250 - Possession of Methamphetamine

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 – Possession of Fentanyl with intent to Distribute

Prince Eric Hanson

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-248 - Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute