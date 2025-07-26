FloydFest 2025 takes place in Floyd County, despite high temperatures

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – One of the hottest events of the summer has attracted thousands of visitors to Floyd County this weekend.

FloydFest 2025 is underway, and the peak of the entertainment weekend also comes with scorching heat indices. But organizers and attendees came prepared, putting up tents and bringing umbrellas to get a little shade from the sun.

Free drinking stations were set up for guests to stay hydrated and safe.

“Our number one job we always say is to keep people safe.... We’ve achieved that this year, but we’re always ready and staying vigilant.” Sam Calhoun, chief operating officer of FloydFest and Across the Way Productions

This year’s FloydFest features some big names like The Black Crowes, The Wood Brothers, and Mt. Joy. The event will continue through this weekend.