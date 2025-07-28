Chick-fil-A Valley View Boulevard to celebrate 25th birthday with 250 parachuting plush cows, prizes

ROANOKE, Va. – Moo-ve over. Chick-fil-A Valley View Boulevard is ringing in its 25th birthday in style.

On Monday, July 28, they will celebrate with a cow drop of 250 parachuting plush cows into the parking lot. Each cow will feature a prize, such as offer cards redeemable for free entrees, Chick-fil-A gift cards and a grand prize of 25 free meals. There will also be surprise appearances with the Chick-fil-A cow and balloons for the kids.

Plus, every 25th car through the drive-thru from 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. will receive a free meal. Guests who place mobile orders on Monday will earn 50 bonus points in the Chick-fil-A app.

“We’re excited to celebrate these remarkable milestones with the Roanoke community,” said Bob Childress, local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Valley View Mall and Chick-fil-A Valley View Boulevard. “These anniversaries reflect decades of connection, service, and shared experiences with our Guests, and we’re grateful to mark the occasion in such memorable ways.”