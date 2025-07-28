Franklin County High School announces death of special education teacher and basketball coach Tony Gill

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Franklin County High School announced on Monday that Tony Gill, a special education teacher and the head coach of the FCHS Girls’ Basketball Team, has passed away.

FCHS released a full statement on their Facebook regarding Gill’s passing:

To the FCHS Eagle Family,

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of Mr. Tony Gill, a beloved Special Education teacher and the Head Coach of our Girls’ Basketball Team at Franklin County High School.

Mr. Gill was more than an educator and coach-he was a mentor, role model, and friend to countless scholars, staffulty members, and families within our school community. His passion for teaching and coaching was matched only by his dedication to the growth and well-being of every scholar he encountered. Whether in the classroom or on the court, Mr. Gill led with integrity, compassion, and unwavering commitment.

His legacy will live on in the lives of the many scholars he inspired and the colleagues who had the privilege to work alongside him. We mourn this tremendous loss together and extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, scholars, and all who were touched by his life.

Counselors and support staff will be available today, July 28, until Thursday, July 31, from 10 am to 2 pm in the Phelps Student Services building for scholars and staffulty who may need someone to talk to during this difficult time.

Love Always,

Reyhan Deskins, Principal of Franklin County High School