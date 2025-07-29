Therapist offers parents advice on how to approach their child after a traumatic event

A shooting in Gretna Sunday afternoon left a beloved high school basketball coach dead and a community in mourning.

Franklin County High School offered counselors and support staff to their students and faculty so they could have someone to talk with.

At home, teenagers don’t have these guidance counselors, which could leave parents wondering how to approach their children after such a traumatic event.

Robin Wilay - a licensed professional counselor with LewisGale Medical Center - says that these traumatic events make emotions difficult to process.

“When something like this happens, everybody goes into shock,” Wilay said. “The shock can last 24 to 48 hours. It’s really hard to process those emotions.

Some parents may want to jump right in and start talking to their children immediately after it happens. Wilay, however, suggests giving them space and letting them have an opportunity to gain some semblance of control over their personal situation.

“Sometimes we need to give them space. Trying not to repeat the news over and over is very helpful,” Wilay said. “Giving them an environment where they can talk and to give them a sense of control back.”

Part of that healing process is giving them a chance to get back into a routine, which could mean having them go back to school and being among friends.

“It’s important to have a routine and that helps with a sense of control too,” Wilay said. “Like this is my schedule, this is what I do. I’m going to feel differently because I lost someone that’s important to me.”

At some point, a child will be ready to have those discussions, but it is a parent’s job to be there when their child needs them.

“You don’t have to talk about it now,” Wilay said. “It’s important to talk about it at some point, allowing them that freedom, that sense of control, to talk about it when they are ready.”