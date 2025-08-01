Skip to main content
⛰️ Adventure is calling: The Blue Ridge Games begin Aug. 1

It’s a month-long competition where you’ll have a chance to win epic prizes

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

If you’re hungry for adventure, get ready because the Blue Ridge Games are BACK!

It’s a month-long competition where you can visit some of Southwest Virginia’s best attractions and hidden gems.

[RELATED: Your photos from last year’s Blue Ridge Games]

Signing up is free, but you need to be a WSLS Insider, which is also free to join. You can compete in hiking, biking, scavenger hunts, watersports, or all of the above.

It’s not about ability; it’s about showing up, snapping a photo or video, and posting it to Pin It. Each photo scores points, and the more you explore, the closer you get to winning epic prizes.

