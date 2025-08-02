Some Virginia lawmakers are working to change odd-year elections, here’s how

Virginia is one of the few states that hold elections every year. Although elections on the federal level (such as the presidential, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House elections) take place in even-numbered years, our statewide races, like the gubernatorial, Virginia House of Delegates, and Virginia State Senate races, take place in odd-numbered years.

Despite many of these elections having a more direct impact on our daily lives than federal ones, off-year elections receive significantly less turnout on average. Because of this, a bipartisan joint subcommittee was formed in the Virginia General Assembly to try and study the consolidation of elections in the commonwealth, and whether it’s worth drafting legislation to make changes. If successful, Virginians would only vote every two years instead of every year.

10 News spoke to two members of the subcommittee: Republican Del. Jason Ballard, who represents Radford and parts of Giles, Montgomery, and Pulaski counties, and Democratic State Sen. Creigh Deeds, who represents Charlottesville and parts of Albemarle, Amherst, Nelson, and Louisa counties. Both legislators emphasized how consolidating the elections could lead to higher voter turnout.

“Proponents say that moving all elections to an even-year cycle will lead to higher turnout for local and state races. Opponents say that local and state issues will get lost in the shuffle of federal campaign themes.” Del. Jason Ballard

“It’s about increasing voter turnout. You know, we have a phenomenon in Virginia known as ‘federal election year voters;’ people that only vote when a president, a United States senator, or congressman is on the ballot. But there are important elections across the board.” State Sen. Creigh Deeds

However, not all members of this subcommittee are totally sold on the idea of changing how we do elections. Ballard, in particular, is still on the fence about it. He emphasized the importance that local and federal elections stay separate, this way distinct campaigns can be run each cycle.

“I’m not convinced that state and local elections should not be kept as-is. I think it is important that Virginians be able to separate local/state issues from federal campaign themes, and the consolidation of elections would likely muddy those waters.” Del. Jason Ballard

On top of voter turnout, Deeds also suggested that consolidation could save money for funding elections, since parties wouldn’t need to invest every year in the commonwealth.

“We have to figure out, over the long haul, when we’re going to see savings. I think it’s inevitable that we see savings at some point, you know, is it going to take 15-20 years to see them? Is it going to take longer? I don’t know. I don’t know the answer to that, and that’s one of the answers I’m looking for.” State Sen. Creigh Deeds

Another obvious hurdle would be the initial adjustment to the elections. In order to consolidate, some terms would have to be lengthened or shortened.

The subcommittee put together a draft plan that would see elections shift over many years, and the most glaring change would see a governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general receive only a three-year term instead of four. This initial draft would have the 2029 race followed up by the 2032 race, meaning those elections would begin to take place on presidential election years.

The complications don’t end there. This change in elections would require an amendment to Virginia’s constitution. This means that, assuming legislation is passed through Virginia’s House of Delegates and State Senate (which it would need to do in two separate sessions), a referendum would be called, and a question would be placed on the ballot for voters to decide.

Ballard says that constituents he has spoken with aren’t entirely on board with this idea.

“Most of my constituents who have contacted me on this matter have stated that they prefer odd-year elections for state offices. It gives them a reason to vote every year and helps to separate national campaign themes from what is important locally in the district.” Del. Jason Ballard

10 News also asked the legislators about the possible down-ballot effects of this change, since Virginia tends to lean blue on the federal level.

“Some statehouse and/or local candidates build up a good bipartisan support base, so it may not affect them as much. But there are indeed voters who simply just vote during presidential or other federal elections, and those voters are more likely to vote a straight party ticket, in my opinion.” Del. Jason Ballard

Both floated the possibility of the change impacting how people vote in these races, but Deeds emphasized how Virginia was solidly Republican until 2008, and the political landscape is never certain.

“For a long time, between about 1952 until 2008, we had voted for Republican presidents in all but one election, 1964. So I think the worm always turns. You can’t be thinking about the politics of the moment. You have to think about what’s better for this democracy or the long haul. And I think it’s better when more people participate.” State Sen. Creigh Deeds

Ballard also pointed out that he feels as if this change is supported more by Democrats at the moment, but Deeds said he has been fighting for this change for over a decade, and claims Democrats have previously shot down the idea.

“Back about 15 years ago, I proposed we take a look at this. At that time, the Democrats ran the State Senate, and they were concerned that it would have an impact - that it would negatively impact Democratic candidates, and they voted it down then.” State Sen. Creigh Deeds

The proposed amendments would take a level of bipartisanship from both parties, and the current plan would take years to fully implement. The subcommittee was put together to study whether this is something the legislature should look into - or leave on the cutting room floor.

Del. Ballard stated the importance of telling your local state senator or delegate your opinions on the topic as well.

“Regardless of where you stand on this issue, it is important for you to contact your General Assembly member and let them know your opinion. This issue is being studied currently, but it is a likely prelude to future legislation on the matter.” Del. Jason Ballard

If you’re unsure of who your legislator is, you can find out here.

The subcommittee met twice in July, and currently has another meeting set for August 20.