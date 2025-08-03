Celebration of Life held for beloved FCHS educator and basketball coach Tony Gill

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Celebration of Life service was held at Faith Fellowship Church for Tony Demond Gill, a beloved educator and girls’ basketball coach at Franklin County High School.

Gill, who was shot and killed in late July. was remembered as a loving father and husband who was loved by many within Franklin County High School and the greater Franklin County Community.

“He was an educator, a mentor, a coach and a natural comedian,” Dr. Corey J Taylor said. “[He was] the life of the party, the hypeman, the atmosphere and one of the major heartbeats to our community.”

The day was not without emotions as tears fell down the faces of many in attendance, but it was also a day of celebrating who Gill was in life.

Live music was performed by Friends of the Gospel while pastors and reverends read from the New and Old Testaments of the Bible.

Members of the Franklin County High School girls’ basketball team came to the funeral dressed in their basketball jerseys, with speakers making sure to honor them.

“I want you to know that my dad loved you all and that he loves each and every one of you,” Gill’s son Jaylyn Gil said. “He was so excited for the next season ahead.”

His son Jaylyn spoke on behalf of the family, speaking about how his father had raised him and shaped him into the man he is today.

Now, he plans on honoring his father by continuing his legacy every day.

“Now it’s our turn. I will make sure that we pick up that torch dad, and that we will light it even brighter,” Jaylyn said. “We will carry it in our hearts every day in honor of him and with everything that he said and with our actions.”