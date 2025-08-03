Man Killed in Overnight Shooting in Southwest Roanoke

Roanoke Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight Sunday on 12th Street SW.

ROANOKE, VA – Roanoke Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 200 block of 12th Street SW around 12:28 a.m., after receiving a report of a shooting.

Recommended Videos

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, and investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke Police at 540-344-8500.