Woman injured in Henry County Shooting

HENRY COUNTY, VA – A woman was injured after an early morning shooting in Henry County on Sunday.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 1:50 a.m. to the 1700 block of Chatham Road following reports of shots fired.

Shortly after the call, a woman with gunshot wounds arrived at Sovah Health Martinsville in a personal vehicle.

She was evaluated by medical staff and later airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Her current condition has not been released.

Investigators processed the scene, gathered evidence, and conducted interviews. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751