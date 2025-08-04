Clear the Shelters | Old girl Sophie looking for a couch to call her own

Sophie is an eight year-old Pittie/Terrier mix who’s been looking for her forever family all summer! She is house-trained, loves car rides, takes treats nicely and loves to cuddle up with you on the couch.

Despite her age, Sophie loves to go for a nice long walk - as long as there’s time for a nap afterwards.

She is good with kids but cautious around other dogs. Sophie is located at RCACP in Roanoke and is ready to be your new furbaby for just $20!

If you’re interested in adopting Sophie, you can do so here. To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.