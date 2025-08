ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – Alleghany County Officials announced a boil water advisory for customers of Selma, Low Moor and Valley Ridge on Tuesday.

According to officials, there was a main line break in the Selma area only.

If you cannot boil your water, officials recommend 1/4 teaspoon of unscented bleach to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.