Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
70º
Join Insider

Local News

Enjoy a family-friendly movie night at Virginia Tech’s English Field with giveaways and treats this Saturday

Andrew Peck, 10 News

Photo courtesy of the VT Hokie Club (Photo courtesy of the VT Hokie Club)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A sunset, giveaways, treats and more! The Virginia Tech Hokie Club is hosting a movie night this Saturday, August 9, at English Field in Blacksburg.

This family-friendly evening under the stars will feature a showing of “Despicable Me 4.”

Recommended Videos

Tickets are $8 for kids under 12 – and $12 for adults.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets for seating, as chairs are not prohibited on the field.

Gates will open at 6:30 PM , with the start time scheduled for 7:30.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos