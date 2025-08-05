Enjoy a family-friendly movie night at Virginia Tech’s English Field with giveaways and treats this Saturday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A sunset, giveaways, treats and more! The Virginia Tech Hokie Club is hosting a movie night this Saturday, August 9, at English Field in Blacksburg.
This family-friendly evening under the stars will feature a showing of “Despicable Me 4.”
Tickets are $8 for kids under 12 – and $12 for adults.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets for seating, as chairs are not prohibited on the field.
Gates will open at 6:30 PM , with the start time scheduled for 7:30.
For more information, click here.