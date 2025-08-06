Vehicle crash, downed power lines on Route 220S at Winter Drive in Roanoke County causing delays

A vehicle crash on US-220 (Franklin Road) in Roanoke County is causing delays, with traffic backed up into Clearbrook, according to VDOT.

Authorities said the incident happened in the vicinity of Winter Drive and has closed the north left shoulder and left lane, and all south lanes. The Roanoke County Police Department says the vehicle struck a power line, bringing down 10 to 12 live lines across the roadway. Officials have not yet determined when the lanes will reopen. Drivers are urged to avoid this area. At this time, traffic backups are approximately 5 miles.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, according to Roanoke County police.

