Clear the Shelters | Bowser is a hound looking for all the love and attention!

Meet Bowser! He is a 3 year old hound mix looking for his forever home! He’s located at Floyd County Animal Control.

The shelter told 10 News he’s a Velcro dog who loves to be right by your side.

If you are looking for a big loving boy who wants your attention, evening naps, and all the snacks that you’re willing to give, Bowser may be the one for you!

Bowser is very friendly and is good with kids and other dogs. His adoption fee has been sponsored, and he is eligible for low cost neutering. You can find out more about Bowser on the Floyd County Animal Control’s Facebook page.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.