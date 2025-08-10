Clear the Shelters | Squishmallow is a goofball who wants to flop into your heart!

Meet Squishmallow! This 9 month old pittie mix loves snuggles and cuddles. He’s located at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

This big, goofy boy is the definition of an awkward teen - all legs, flops, and lovable chaos.

Recommended Videos

Squishmallow is a sweet male pup with a heart as squishable as his name. He’s a little shy and awkward, so he’s looking for a family who is patient with him and understands that new environments can be a little scary to a young pup.

If you’re looking for a clumsy cuddle monster with endless charm, Squishmallow’s your guy!

He is neutered, vaccinated and ready to go to his forever home. His adoption fee is also sponsored!

You can find out more about Squishmallow on the Roanoke Valley SPCA website.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page