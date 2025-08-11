Clear the Shelters | Moana and Maui are two rabbits who need a second chance at a good home

Giles County – Meet Moana and Maui, a bonded mother-son rabbit pair at the Giles County Animal Shelter.

When RVA Street Bunny Society reached out to the Giles County Animal Shelter them, they “hopped” into action.

Moana and Maui are silver fox rabbits who were dumped and left to fend for themselves. Moana is estimated to be 1 to 2 years old, and Maui is about 10 months old.

The shelter said Silver Fox rabbits typically have black fur with silver throughout, however, their fur has been bleached from the sun. With time and proper nutrition, their fur will turn back to its healthy color!

Though shy, they love to be held and are litter box trained. The shelter hopes to have them adopted together. Additionally, Moana will need to be spayed.

These companion bunnies are best suited for experienced adopters.

If you are interested in adopting call at (540)921-2053 or visit the Giles County Animal Shelter website.

