Former Cave Spring athletic director sentenced to more than 15 years in prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former Cave Spring Athletic Director Randy Meck has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.

In an update to a story brought to you first by 10 News, Meck was sentenced on Friday in a U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Recommended Videos

Meck pleaded guilty in March to one count of distributing child pornography after an undercover law enforcement investigation began in September 2024.

In a 10 News investigation, WSLS obtained records revealing that Virginia State Police investigated Meck back in 2006 after claims of sexual misconduct were brought against him.

In a letter to Judge Reggie B. Walton filed on August 4, 2025, Randall Meck wrote:

“Judge, I also recognize the disgusting nature of my crime. I want to apologize profusely to my victims. They are real people trying to navigate their way through life, who live in fear daily that photos or videos of themselves are being shared around the internet without a second thought. I now fully understand the pain and suffering I may have caused them and for that, I truly apologize.”

He went on to ask the judge “for your leniency, your forgiveness, and your protection as you determine my sentence.”

Meck was sentenced to 188 months in prison, followed by a life term of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,000.