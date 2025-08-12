Giles County Animal Shelter hosts “Bark to School” Adoption event

Giles County – The Giles County Animal Shelter is holding a special adoption event Wednesday at the Giles Farm Bureau from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Many pets will have sponsored adoption fees, and adopters will receive a free bag of food with every adoption.

Recommended Videos

Flea, a hound mix will be at the event. 10 News is featuring Flea as part of our Clear the Shelters initiative, along with Moana and Maui, the rabbits.

The shelter invites the community to come out and meet their amazing adoptable animals, many of which are sponsored. Shelter staff said even if you can’t adopt, visiting to socialize with the animals is encouraged, as socialization is important for their well-being.

The shelter will also be collecting donations during the event.

Adoptions are important now more than ever. According to a recent Facebook post, the shelter said their kennels are full and they can no longer accept owner surrenders until further notice.

If you’ve been thinking about adopting, there’s no better time than now to find your new furry friend.