Roanoke man charged with multiple child sex crimes after investigation

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department announced Tuesday it had arrested a 40-year-old man and charged him with multiple child sex crime charges.

Robert Corbin of Roanoke was arrested following an investigation led by the BPD’s Detective Bureau.

Corbin has been charged with the following:

Three counts of § 18.2-374.3 - Use of communications systems to solicit a child under 15 years of age.

At this time, no further information will be released regarding this case. Anyone with information relevant to this case, or similar incidents, is urged to contact the Bedford Police Department at (540) 587-6011.