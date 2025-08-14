Family displaced after house fire in Galax Thursday

GALAX, Va. – A family was displaced after a house fire in Galax on Thursday. According to the Chief of the Galax Fire Department, 26 neighbors woke up to help their neighbor early Thursday morning.

Officials said they responded to the reports of a structure fire at 4:43 a.m. in the 100 block of Front St. Arriving units found light smoke showing from the eaves and pulled one line to Division 2 to investigate.

An active fire was quickly found in the attic, and the E1 crew made a quick stop and then began the lengthy overhaul process. The homeowner discovered the fire upon waking up for work.

All occupants and pets were able to escape unharmed, and the attic and upstairs suffered moderate damage. Officials say that the family has been displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting the family.

All units cleared in an hour and a half.

