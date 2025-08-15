Clear the Shelters | Dexter is cute, clever and ready to steal your heart

Dexter is as cute as a button and is on the hunt for someone who will love him just as he is.

Roanoke – Dexter is as cute as a button and is on the hunt for someone who will love him just as he is.

He’s a 2-year-old Australian Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who’s been patiently waiting at the Franklin County Humane Society since September 2024. This sweet fella might be a bit shy at first, but don’t worry, once he warms up to you, he’ll be your new partner in crime.

Dexter is also one smart cookie. He already knows a bunch of commands, like sit, down, wait, out, and play fetch. He’s a sucker for frisbees, tennis balls, and belly rubs and will never turn down a good cuddle session.

He will need physical exercise and mental stimulation to be satisfied, so an active family might be ideal. The shelter recommends a home without cats and one with either adults only or kids aged 14 and up. He does great with other dogs!

“This amazing boy LOVES his people,” the Franklin County Humane Society said. “The people that care for him everyday know what a wonderful dog he is. Once he trusts you, he is affectionate and playful.”

If you’re interested in adopting Dexter, you can do so here. To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.