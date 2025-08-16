Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider

Local News

Clear the Shelters | Cowboy may be old but still has lots of love to give!

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Meet Cowboy! This 10-year-old senior boy is looking for a comfy couch to enjoy the rest of his days. He is located at the RCACP in Roanoke.

Cowboy is an American Pit Bull Terrier mix who loves everyone he meets, enjoys playing with toys, and is good on a leash. He is also VERY food motivated and is housebroken.

He may be old, but Cowboy has the curiosity of a puppy and likes to go on outings, and loves to be a total couch potato. Senior dogs like Cowboy are often overlooked, but RCACP says he’s calm, sweet and low-maintenance, making him the perfect companion!

He is neutered, up to date on shots and ready to go home!

If you’re interested in adopting Cowboy, you can do so here. To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos