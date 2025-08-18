Clear the Shelters | Bug Eyed Frank is ready to bring smiles and good vibes

Bug Eyed Frank is as silly as his name and guaranteed to keep a smile on your face.

ROANOKE, Va. – Bug Eyed Frank is as silly as his name and guaranteed to keep a smile on your face.

RCACP isn’t really sure where the big guy’s name came from, but one thing’s for sure: this 2-year-old Pitbull mix would be the paw-fect addition to your home.

He’s been to plenty of events and gets along with other dogs and kids. He’s a fan of car rides and would do well in an active family that’s always on the move. RCACP says he’s neutered, vaccinated, and ready to bulldoze his way into your heart and maybe even your couch.

If you’re interested in adopting Bug Eyed Frank, you can learn more here. To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.