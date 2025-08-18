Old 97 Tavern in Danville shuts down

DANVILLE, Va. – Old 97 Tavern in Danville announced on Monday that they will be closing their doors, effective immediately.

The restaurant’s owner announced the decision on Facebook and thanked all the customers who have eaten at the tavern. You can read the statement below:

Old 97 Tavern will be closed [effective] today. August [18th] 2025

The restaurant world is a tough one, and when I opened Old 97 Tavern two years ago, I had zero experience, just a lot of passion and hope. I leaned on others to help, and while I always had good intentions, I know I didn’t always get things right. Consistency and quality were the two things I wanted to deliver most, and I’ll be the first to admit I fell short at times. Every bad experience a customer had, I took to heart, because at the end of the day, no matter who cooked the food or carried the plate, my name was on it.

I was lucky to work alongside some incredible people who gave it their all, and I’ll always be grateful for them. I also learned some hard lessons along the way, both as a business owner and as a person.

Most of all, I want to thank you, our loyal customers and friends. You supported us, laughed with us, and helped create some great memories inside these walls. Those good times are what I’ll carry with me.

Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for being part of this journey with me.

Old97Tavern on Facebook