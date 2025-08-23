Ten VADOC K9s receive donation body armor

RICHMOND, Va. – Ten Virginia Department of Corrections K9s have received bullet and stab protective vests donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., VADOC said on Friday.
The following K9s have received their new vests:
- Arless
- Brix
- Chief
- Gunner
- Marco
- McKenny
- Owen
- Stryker
- Teunis
- Yellow
The vests will also be embroidered with “In memory of K9 Rivan, Virginia DOC, EOW 4-2-24.”
