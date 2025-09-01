14-year-old race car driver places 1st in Limited Sportsman race for kids battling cancer

At the young age of 14, Lane Woods was racing for something bigger than himself.

Representing the Life Ring Foundation, Woods was racing with Rowan Woods in mind. Rowan was a 4-year-old girl who passed away due to a rare form of leukemia. She was also the daughter of Mandy Price, a close friend of his mother, Lindsey Woods.

Driving in his No. 92 car at the Franklin County Raceway, Lane, in a field of racers with decades of experience, took first place in the 100-lap Limited Sportsman race.

Not only would Lane celebrate the victory with his friends and family, but he would also celebrate for all the kids battling cancer.

“I don’t think there’s any words for me,” Lindsey said. “We are just so proud as parents and humbled and excited that a kid at his age has a passion to raise money to help kids fight cancer.”

Woods was racing to raise money for the Life Ring Foundation and was hoping to raise $12,000 for the foundation. With his prize money going towards the fundraiser, that number is close to being completed, if it wasn’t enough already.

His car was decked out with not just Rowan’s name, but the names of other kids that the foundation represents.

“We’ve got another bunch of cool names,” Lane Woods said. “We’ve [also] got Tripp, Mikey, Juanita, James, Paris, Charlotte, Aspin and Chase.”

If you would like to support Lane Woods’ fundraiser, click here to donate.