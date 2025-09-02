Skip to main content
Local News

Danville Police seeking public’s assistance in locating suspect in shooting incident

Hairston (Courtesy of DPD) (DPD2025)

The Danville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted following a shooting incident.

According to DPD, 35-year-old Allante Hairston is wanted following a shooting on Sunday that occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road at Woodside Village Apartments. The shooting resulted in a 23-year-old man receiving non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Hairston is wanted on the following:

  • Two counts of Malicious Wounding
  • One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • One count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony
  • One count of Shooting in a Public Place
  • One count of Misdemeanor Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.  

