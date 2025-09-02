Danville Police seeking public’s assistance in locating suspect in shooting incident

The Danville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspect wanted following a shooting incident.

According to DPD, 35-year-old Allante Hairston is wanted following a shooting on Sunday that occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road at Woodside Village Apartments. The shooting resulted in a 23-year-old man receiving non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Hairston is wanted on the following:

Two counts of Malicious Wounding

One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

One count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

One count of Shooting in a Public Place

One count of Misdemeanor Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.