House of Bread hosts interactive Experience, shedding light on daily struggles of women in poverty

ROANOKE, Va. – Have you walked a day in the life of someone who’s homeless or living in poverty?

That was the mission on Wednesday with the House of Bread in Roanoke. They put on a poverty simulation — walking participants through a day in the life of a woman in need. Participants saw firsthand how frustrating it is to be poor.

“They have to go to the DMV to get an ID. The DMV is not reachable by public transportation in this town, so they have to go to transportation to get a ride. They have to go to the grocery store. They have to pay rent. They have to look for a job. They have to look for a home. They have to get childcare — just regular things everybody has to do,” a representative from House of Bread said. “It does cost money to be poor, and you don’t have it. So yes, it’s a problem, and everything can be a stop in your way.”

About 50 people participated in today’s simulation. For more information on House of Bread click here.