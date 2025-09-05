Blacksburg NWS confirms EF1 tornado in Halifax County on Thursday

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The National Weather Service in Blacksburg confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Halifax County during storms that occurred in the area on Thursday.

In a statement on their website, the NWS said they found a tornado had initially touched down along the intersection of Newton Farm Road and Cherry Hill Church Road in South Boston. After travelling just under a mile, the tornado lifted near the intersection of Loftis Road and Cherry Hill Church Road.

This information is preliminary, and the NWS plans to release another statement on Friday evening. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.