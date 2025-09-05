Flyovers, hayrides and more: Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival kicks off Friday

BUCHANAN, Va. – The tenth annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival is back, bringing with it new attractions and some of your favorites.

About 20,000 people come out annually to the farm to see 700,000 sunflowers on display. Strong storms came through the Buchanan area on Thursday, wiping out almost all the vendors while they were setting up. Despite the damage caused, the festival will still take place starting Friday at 4 p.m.

Founder Candace Monaghan said she loves being able to share the sunflowers with other people.

“Just being the founder and being able to bring people out to our farm and see different things that we can offer as far as an experience to get out of the city and back here to the country,” said Monaghan.

There are also many activities to enjoy. You can get on hayrides, see live music, or even visit the petting zoo. You can enjoy lots of new things as well.

“We have flyovers that are starting out of the Roanoke Airport that are coming out over the festival. So, if somebody wants a different vantage point and kind of see what’s happening from the air,” said Monaghan.

There is farm merchandise, stickers, calendars, and a new book called From Seeds to Sunshine: Our Farm’s Journey. A 9/11 memorial organized by Sirens & Salutes will be on display.

You’ll still be able to enjoy the craft and food vendors, too.

Brandy Underwood, who owns Cupcakes and Canines, will be out there. She’s been participating in the sunflower festival for about seven years.

“I sell treats for people and pets, so I’ll have decorated cookies and frozen cake slices for people, and then a doggie biscuit bar and cookies for the dogs, plus a few accessories such as bandanas for your pups,” said Underwood.

You have until Sept. 14 to see all there is to offer at the festival, and Monaghan invites everyone to come out.

“It’s a great family experience. We have families that come out, we have groups of girlfriends that come out, so it’s something for everyone to do,” said Monaghan.