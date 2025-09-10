FBI, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office seize property from Madison Heights home

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – FBI and Amherst County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on the 1500 block of Holcomb Lane and seized an undisclosed piece of property, Amherst County Sheriff Jimmy Ayers said.

Sheriff Ayers said the FBI and Amherst County Sheriff’s Office have been working together on an investigation over multiple weeks, which resulted in the execution of a search warrant around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Ayers said that the FBI then took control of the scene.

Recommended Videos

The FBI maintained a heavy presence in the area for much of the day on Tuesday, and Sheriff Ayers confirmed they did retrieve a piece of evidence from the home. No arrests were made, and the residents of the home are now back on the property.

Sheriff Ayers also said the investigation is still open, and more information will likely be released in the coming days.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.