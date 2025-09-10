Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center to release rare merlin bird in Virginia

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will release the very first merlin ever successfully raised in a rehabilitation setting in Virginia.

This is only the second documented nesting merlin in the state. The bird arrived at the center in early July after the tree it was nesting in was cut down.

Merlins are not known to breed anywhere near Virginia, making this a surprising and rare patient for the center.

Chester Leonard, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, said, “Well, they’re just a rare bird. Usually they nest in Canada, places like that, far north of us. So to have one in Virginia, it’s a rare occasion. It’s kind of a treat for us as rehabbers. But it’s just a special, unique bird. We actually, we never have them. So it’s important that we kind of help maintain this population that’s making its way into Virginia.”

The merlin will be released tomorrow, September 11th, at 4:30 p.m. at Smith Park. The public is invited to watch this incredible release.