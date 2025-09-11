Healthwatch | 9/11 first responders face lasting health effects, including cancer and PTSD

It’s a day of remembrance, but for some who lived through 9/11, the physical reminders are present every day.

William Giammarino, a 9/11 first responder, said, “It started with the breathing and inhalers and stuff like that and it just progressed over the years.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 400,000 people were exposed to toxins in the days and even months after the attacks.

Exposure to these hazards has been linked to both short- and long-term health conditions.

These include mental and behavioral health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and substance abuse.

Aerodigestive disorders like asthma and sleep apnea have also been reported.

But the most commonly reported health condition is many types of cancer, including non-melanoma skin cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer.

Dr. Jacqueline Moline, director of Northwell Health’s World Trade Center Health Program, said, “Over 50,000 cancers have been linked to exposures at Ground Zero, an increase of 143% over the past five years.”

More than 86,000 responders and nearly 51,000 survivors are currently enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program.

But officials believe many more people affected by 9/11 are eligible to enroll.

If you believe you’re one of them, you can apply to the program at cdc.gov/WTC/apply.html.

The World Trade Center Health Program provides medical monitoring and treatment for conditions certified as linked to exposures from the 9/11 attacks.

The program offers no-cost health care for those who are eligible.