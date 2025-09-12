Skip to main content
Jack Brown’s, Life Ring Foundation join forces for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

For every “Greg Brady” burger sold, $1 will be donated to the Life Ring Foundation

Jack Brown’s is partnering with the Life Ring Foundation to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. On Friday, Jack Brown’s staff in Roanoke will wear T-shirts reading “My Shirt Fights Kids Cancer.” For every “Greg Brady” burger sold, $1 will be donated to the Life Ring Foundation. The nonprofit supports children battling cancer and blood disorders in Southwest Virginia through its Fighting Kids Cancer campaign. The campaign runs through Sunday, Sept. 14, with all 23 Jack Brown’s locations across the Southeast joining forces to provide local resources for kids fighting cancer. (Life Ring Foundation)

