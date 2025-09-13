Virginia State Superintendent releases statement on comments following assassination of Charlie Kirk

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Superintendent Emily Anne Gullickson released a statement on Friday following reports that various Virginia school personnel made controversial statements regarding the assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

You can read the full statement below:

“There are multiple reports of deeply troubling publicly posted comments on social media about the assassination of Charlie Kirk made by Virginia school personnel. Celebrating or condoning political violence is unacceptable and has absolutely no place in Virginia’s public schools. Parents entrust our educators with the care and development of their children, and they rightly expect teachers and school leaders to model the values of respect, civility, and responsibility. Anyone who would suggest the heinous murder of the father of two young children is acceptable should be disqualified from teaching or working with children again. Local school divisions should promptly investigate these reports in accordance with their policies and local Standards of Professional Conduct and Ethics and refer teachers and administrators who have violated these essential standards of decency to the Virginia Board of Education for licensure revocation. The Department stands ready to support superintendents and will be evaluating options with the Board of Education for state action for those local school divisions that do hold their personnel responsible. Any suggestion that this assassination can be justified violates the most basic principles of human dignity. Together, we all must work to ensure that our schools remain places where every student is safe to learn and that families can trust the system.” Virginia State Superintendent Emily Anne Gullickson

