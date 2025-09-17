Virginia prepares for first ballots to be cast Sep. 19

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia voters are heading to the polls well ahead of the November 4 general election, taking advantage of the Commonwealth’s 45-day early voting period — the second-longest such window in the nation.

The early voting period for the 2025 general election, which includes races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general, began on September 19 and continues through Nov. 1.

“I’m planning on voting early just to beat out the crowds on election day and make sure my vote gets in,” said Meagan Sallade, a Roanoke County resident.

Bedford County General Registrar Barbara Gunter says the extended early voting period increases accessibility to the polls. “It does give them more options. You know life is busy and it gives people the opportunity to vote at whatever time of day is most suitable for them,” Gunter said.

While the voting process mirrors Election Day procedures — requiring identification, check-in, and ballot casting — Gunter notes that fewer polling locations are typically available during the early voting period compared to Election Day.

Gunter anticipates high turnout for this election, citing historic implications. “I think that we will have a big turnout for this election, in part because voters will be electing Virginia’s first female governor,” she said.

The extended early voting period has faced criticism from some politicians concerned about its cost. However, many voters appreciate the flexibility it provides.

“I really like to see that there are so many options for people who might not have that ability,” said Maggie Oliveri, a Roanoke resident.

“It just makes it so much easier if an emergency comes up or work plans conflict or it’s really busy in the polls,” Sallade said.

Sam Darby, another Roanoke resident, supports early voting options but noted, “I’m fine with all that. It concerns me that some people seem to think more voting produces more Democrats.”

Election officials emphasize that early voting maintains the same security measures as Election Day voting. Voters can check their registration status and find early voting locations through the Virginia Department of Elections website.