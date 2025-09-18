Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center hosts “Night Owl on the Town” fundraising Gala at Hotel Roanoke

Roanoke – The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke will host it’s largest fundraising event of the year, “Night Owl on the Town” Gala at Hotel Roanoke on September 27th.

The black tie optional event features music, entertainment and a plated meal at Hotel Roanoke, along with a live and silent auction. 10 News Anchor John Carlin will once again serve as the event live auctioneer. Executive Director Chester Leonard said this years event will feature the best auction items they’ve ever had, which include luxurious vacation packages to Tuscany in Cortona Italy, trips to New Orleans, The Greenbrier, Myrtle Beath, Glamping at Smith Mountain Lake, Hotel Roanoke, Liberty Trust, Dollywood and more.

The auction will feature over 280 items which include antiques, artwork, high end jewelry from Finks, Jewells and Frantz, sports memorabilia, gift cards to local restaurants and retailers along with fun and unique experiences like flying a plane or sitting on the 50 yard line for a Washington Commanders game.

The silent auction is now live and is open to the public to bid. You can view the auction here. Only attendees at the event will be eligible to bid on live auction items.

Non-releasable wildlife ambassadors like Jack the kestrel will also be at the Gala. John Carlin has become a permitted volunteer and is undergoing training to work with Jack ahead of the event. Watch that story here.

All proceeds support the Center’s mission of giving wildlife a second chance. Tickets can be purchased here.

Ticket Sales End at Midnight on September 21st.