Healthwatch | Gene Could Impact Weight Loss Using GLP-1, Study Finds

A study from Cleveland Clinic found variations in a certain gene, known as Neurobeachin, could play a role in whether a person loses weight using a GLP-1 medication.

“Everyone has this gene, but the variation within that gene may affect how well it does its job. And so, in this case, individuals that have variation in this gene, are more likely to experience greater weight loss on a GLP-1 medication,” said Daniel Rotroff, PhD, who led the research.

Dr. Rotroff said they created a scoring system based on the variations in the gene and made some interesting discoveries.

Those who had a ‘responsive’ genetic score were up to 82% more likely to achieve significant weight loss with a GLP-1 medication.

Meanwhile, those with a ‘non-responsive’ genetic score were up to 50% more likely to not lose weight.

So, what does all of this mean for the general public?

“With some additional work and future studies, we could take this score we developed with this gene and combine it with lifestyle factors and other personal factors, maybe other aspects of your genetics, and we can start to tailor the intervention that we use for patients with obesity to make sure that the treatment they receive is most likely to work for them,” Dr. Rotroff explained.

He said as part of their ongoing research, they plan to look into other genes that could also be playing a role with weight loss and GLP-1’s.